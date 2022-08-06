MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men are fighting for their lives at the hospital following a barrage of bullets in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a double shooting in the area, Friday night.

Shortly after, investigators said, the men appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, As of Saturday evening, they are both listed in critical condition.

The men arrived at the hospital independently, and it remains unclear whether or not the shootings are related.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured officers combing for clues near a Denny’s restaurant.

Police continue to investigate.

