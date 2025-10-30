MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are facing sexual battery charges after a woman told police she was drugged and sexually assaulted inside a Miami Beach apartment earlier this year, according to authorities.

Frank Sanders, 48, of Miami Beach, and Geron Gjata, 34, of Chicago, were both charged with sexual battery involving multiple perpetrators and sexual battery without serious injury in connection with the April 2 incident.

Investigators said the victim reported she had been out drinking with Gjata, whom she had known for several years, before the two met Sanders on Washington Avenue and went back to his apartment on Lenox Avenue.

The three continued drinking and used cocaine, according to police.

According to the arrest reports, the woman told detectives she later woke up in a bed partially undressed, feeling pain consistent with sexual intercourse, and believed she had been drugged with ketamine.

She went to the Jackson Rape Treatment Center for a forensic exam and contacted police.

Detectives interviewed both men and collected DNA samples for comparison.

Police said the victim was unable to consent to sexual activity based on the statements of those involved.

Sanders was arrested Wednesday in Miami Beach, while Gjata was taken into custody Tuesday.

Both men were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

