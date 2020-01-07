2 men caught on camera stealing family’s ATV in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family’s ATV got stolen while they were sleeping.

The theft happened near Southwest 148th Terrace and 152nd Place, Monday.

Surveillance video captured two men rolling out with the ATV in the middle of the night.

The homeowner said he checked the cameras when his wife found the front gate wide open.

The duo jumped into his backyard and pushed the four-wheeler through the front gate.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t get caught, but eventually they will get caught or get killed,” homeowner Edison Vargas said. “I sleep with my gun right next to me. I carry my gun all the time, so in a way, they were lucky, and it could’ve been a lot worse.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

