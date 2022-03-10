MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a shooting at a South Florida school involving two men.

lderrick Session and Nathaniel Spikes were arrested, Thursday.

Police said they were involved in Wednesday’s shooting at North Gardens Senior High School, where two students were shot and rushed to the hospital.

The duo are also accused of opening fire on police and are both facing several charges.

