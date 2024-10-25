MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested for posing as ride share drivers and committing multiple robberies in Miami Beach.

Police say, Fevry Gentillon and Kerbert Jean targeted intoxicated patrons leaving club Twist off Washington and 11th, just feet away from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

After picking up the unsuspecting victims, the two men allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint.

The duo was arrested yesterday, both are facing several charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and credit card fraud.

This isn’t the only car service con being driven on the beach and else where in Miami.

Earlier this year, Alejandro Yadir Gongora and Estalin Maurad-Avecillas were accused of working together as fake rideshare drivers, luring women into their cars to rob and assault them.

Gongora and Maurad-Avecillas were arrested and remain behind bars.

Now, two more accused con-men are locked up and off the streets.

According to officers, several people came forward filing similar reports with investigators and that’s when they were able to determine the duo was working together to target nightclub goers in the entertainment district.

The duo are expected to appear before a judge on Friday.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to give them a call.

