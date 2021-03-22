2 men arrested for drugging, raping woman after police find her dead in South Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been found dead inside of a room at a South Beach hotel after two men drugged and raped her, police said.

Miami Beach Police discovered the woman’s body at the Albion Hotel on 1650 James Avenue last Thursday.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, who are from North Carolina, were arrested on Saturday as police said they were the last two people seen with the victim, Christine Englehardt of Pennsylvania.

Collier and Taylor have been charged with sexual battery, burglary, credit card fraud and theft. They were using Englehardt’s credit cards to fund their spring break party at the time police arrested them.

They allegedly admitted to giving Englehardt a green pill on the way to her hotel room.

Police said security cameras are playing a major role in the investigation.

“The first thing we saw on video, we believe that she was either intoxicated or drugged, and she could not give consent for them to actually go with her inside the hotel room,” said a Miami Beach Police detective. “The testimony from the co-defendant in this case was that they had sex with her multiple times, and once she was unconscious or out, they remained inside the unit, did not call for assistance or help, and began to take all her items from inside the apartment. We have this defendant on different surveillance videos using her credits at various locations in Miami Beach.”

Both men were denied bond in court, and they will remain in jail.

