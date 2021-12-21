MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The fists flew between several travelers at a Miami International Airport terminal when a brawl that involved at least one police officer broke out, ending with two men under arrest.

In the latest sign of the bruising travel season, the melee sparked Monday evening at Gate H8 and quickly escalated.

Cellphone video captured a Miami-Dade Police officer getting hit several times before he pulls out his gun drawn and points it at the aggressor.

MIA employees told police that an unruly passenger took the keys to an employee’s golf cart and wouldn’t let that worker leave.

Once units arrived, officers tried to calm the situation, investigators said.

Cellphone video showed the moment when a police officer responded and started to walk away. At that point, the unruly traveler grabbed the officer’s arm, and the officer turned around and smacked the traveler, triggering the fight.

We just got this video from a traveler who left the airport shortly after the large fight and flight cancellation at gate H8. You can hear angry travelers yelling at police. Flight was supposed to leave after 9 this AM. Nearly 12 hrs later, it was cancelled. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/7YJClhATtC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021

Another cellphone video recorded by a passenger who later left the airport shows a police officer trying to calm down an angry crowd in the wake of the bedlam.

“Guys, if you don’t back off, you guys are gonna go to jail,” an officer is heard saying in the video.

7News cameras captured a group of passengers walking away from the terminal where the fisticuffs went down. They said they waited nearly 12 hours before they were told their Air Century flight to Santo Domingo, originally scheduled to take off at 9:20 a.m., had been canceled.

Air Century is a charter airline that travels to the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 30-year-old Mayfrer Serranopaca and 32-year-old Alberto Suarez were both charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, among other charges.

Here’s who’s arrested for the @iflymia melee. It started when @MiamiDadePD say Meyfrer Serranopaca took control of a Turkish Airlines golf cart, demanding to know why his charter flight to Santo Domingo was delayed. He & Alberto Yanez Suarez are charged w/battery on a cop. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FCwHDIuC2z — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021

One of the men arrested has since posted bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.