NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two alleged South Florida porch pirates are behind bars, police said.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said Andres Parra and Miguel Vega ripped off a package from the front porch of a home in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and 173rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

One of them stole the package and then hopped into a waiting car.

Both suspects face several charges, including grand theft.

Bond was set at $2,500 for each of them.

