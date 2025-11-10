MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are behind bars after, authorities said, they sold fake tickets to Miami Dolphins fans for Sunday’s game.

Benito Deull, 44, appeared in bond court on Monday morning after he allegedly caused some ticket trouble in Miami Gardens.

One fan notified authorities after he purchased a digital ticket for section 245, which doesn’t exist.

Stadium security quickly found Deull who, they say, was in the middle of another fraudulent ticket sale and quickly detained him.

A second person, 58-year-old Paul Ewald, was also arrested after being accused of selling fraudulent passes to a group of people to gain access to the stadium through the team store.

Both men were charged with organized scheme to defraud.

