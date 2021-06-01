NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were after several subjects jumped out of a car and started shooting at them in a North Miami neighborhood. Now, police need the public’s help to find and arrest the gunmen.

Multiple bullet holes remain embedded in the walls of a home off Northwest 10th Avenue and 127th Street after the Monday afternoon shooting.

A man, who did not want to be identified, believes his friend’s family may have been one of the victims in Monday’s shooting.

“That was bold, especially when you think about it happening in broad daylight,” he said. “He was crying on the phone, so, like, we called him a couple hours later to see if everything was OK, and that’s when we found out it had to do with all this.”

Surveillance video shows one man walking past the gate of a home and onto the front yard. Then, another man appears to walk towards the sidewalk when a car pulled up.

One shooter got out from the back seat, immediately firing bullets towards the home. At the same time, the driver jumped out of the car gripping a gun and shooting in the same direction.

Shortly after, the two shooters got back in the getaway vehicle and fled.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. Bullet holes remain scattered all over a parked car and the front of home.

“It was just intense. It was crazy, you know?” the man said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took two victims to the hospital.

7News has reached out to North Miami Police, but we have not received any updates from them. They are still searching for the gunmen.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

