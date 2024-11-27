MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-man team has been accused of scamming people out of cash on South Beach by using victims’ cell phones to withdraw large sums of money.

Bodycam video provided exclusively to 7News captures Miami Beach Police detaining a suspected serial scammer.

James Plitsas is accused of scamming several people on South Beach over the course of months.

One victim confirmed with 7News that Plitsas scammed her out of money.

“That’s the guy that robbed me,” said the victim. “It all happened so fast.”

Back in April, 7News reported on Plitsas’ arrest after, police said, he conned people into letting him use their phones to send himself money.

The victim in that incident said Plitsas introduced himself as a performer and artist looking to reach a larger audience through social media. She handed her cellphone to him so he could set her up to follow him on Instagram.

Instead, the victim said Plitsas stole $1,200 from her Venmo account.

Plitsas’ alleged partner, Michael Martin, was just arrested this month, but has since bonded out.

“Their intentions were to come into our city and pray on innocent victims,” said Miami Beach Police Department Christopher Bess.

Police said Plitsas, Martin and other scammer’s goal is to, “Target unsuspecting victims on the beach, identifying themselves as club promoters, or recording artists. The men would promise to provide access to clubs and bars.”

They would proceed to ask victims for their phones to link their Instagram pages. After the phone’s been returned, those victims later learn they’ve had their Venmo or Cash App cleaned out.

“There’s an uptick in theft and crimes of opportunity around the holiday season,” said Bess.

MBPD posted a video on their Instagram account warning people to “safeguard your finances,” and to never give your phone to anyone you don’t know.

“These individuals are racing money transfer apps I’m sending themselves large amounts of money in possession of your phone,” said a MBPD officer in the video.

Police are warning the public this holiday and travel season on TV and social media of recurring scams.

“Not only do we want to inform our residence but we also want to get to our tourists and visitors,” said Bess. “If somebody approaches you and asks for any belonging, but specifically your phone, don’t give it to them.”

Plitsas and Martin face charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

