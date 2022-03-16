MIAMI (WSVN) - Defense attorneys are saying not so fast, and we’ll see what happens in a couple months, but this story goes back to when a corner store became a shooting gallery.

An armed robber hopped the counter but then ducked for cover when the clerk pulled out a gun. Despite camera footage, the crook and his accomplice want a new day in court.

The store’s name is Grab-A-Snack, but Take-A-Shot also would have worked.

On Sept. 29, 2019, at 1490 Northwest 71st Street, the Liberty City section of Miami, a pair of men were accused of shooting up the place before one of them was shot.

Arrested, charged by the state and the Federal Government, the two were federally convicted, and there’s a new legal twist.

What happened at the market was that Untarious Alexander was accused of jumping the counter to commit armed robbery, but he was met by a clerk who had her own gun.

It caused Alexander to jump back.

Then came a bullet exchange. Alexander at some point was hit.

His alleged partner, Rodrick Hamilton, was halfway out the door while blasting before leaving.

There was a standoff. A chip tray served as a shield and several shots were fired from behind the fridge. The Open sign was hit. Customers flinched in terror.

The clerk appeared to plea for Alexander to leave, and he did.

The men were later caught and found guilty in federal court, but two years later, in Hamilton’s case, a juror last week stated…

“I truly felt Hamilton wasn’t guilty,” said the Juror.

Hamilton’s lawyer wants a new trial, and so does Alexander’s.

Sentencing is scheduled May 3rd, where a judge can consider this juror’s statement.

