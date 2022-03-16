MIAMI (WSVN) - The lawyers for two men convicted of a shootout at a corner store in Northwest Miami-Dade in 2019 are asking for retrials following a juror’s revelation concerning one of the suspects.

The wild moments were caught on surveillance video but now because a juror made a recent statement, they could get another trial.

Back in 2019, an armed robber hopped the counter at Grab-A-Snack but then ducked for cover when the clerk pulled out a gun. Despite camera footage, the crook and his accomplice want a new day in court.

On Sept. 29, 2019, at 1490 NW 71st St., in the Liberty City section, a pair of men were accused of shooting up the place before one of them was shot.

They were arrested, charged by the state and the federal government, the two were federally convicted, and there’s a new legal twist.

One of the suspects, Untarious Alexander, was accused of jumping the counter at the store to commit armed robbery, but he was met by a clerk who had her own gun.

It caused a surprised Alexander to jump back.

Then came a bullet exchange. Alexander, at some point, was hit.

His alleged partner, Rodrick Hamilton, was halfway out the door while blasting before leaving.

There was a standoff. A chip tray served as a shield and several shots were fired from behind the fridge. The open sign was hit and customers flinched in terror.

The clerk appeared to plea for Alexander to leave, and he did.

The men were later caught and found guilty in federal court, but more than two years later, in Hamilton’s case, a juror last week stated, “I truly felt Hamilton wasn’t guilty.”

Hamilton’s lawyer wants a new trial, and so does Alexander’s.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 3, where a judge can consider this juror’s statement and the attorneys’ request for retrials.

