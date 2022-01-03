HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A barrage of bullets in Homestead sent two men and a woman to the hospital, police said.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a shooting, at around 2:15 p.m., Sunday.

Police said all three people involved were riding together at some point before they came to a stop near Northwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue.

Investigators said responding officers found the woman inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head and one of the men inside a home with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The second man went to Homestead Hospital for help. Paramedics transported him to Jackson South Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Police are attempting to determine who was the subject, as they continue their investigation.

