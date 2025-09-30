DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade County deputies were arrested on domestic-related charges in separate incidents, authorities said.

Deputy Jordan Aristide, 26, employed with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office since April 2024, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the North Miami Police Department, Aristide allegedly attacked his brother at their shared home in North Miami Monday morning, grabbing him by the neck, taking him to the ground, and repeatedly punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained minor bruising and a small laceration to the neck. Witnesses intervened before police arrived, and Aristide was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

In another incident, Lieutenant Brian Pfeiffer, 50, who has been employed with MDSO since May 1999, was charged with second-degree robbery by strongarm at his Cutler Bay residence early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Pfeiffer, during a verbal dispute with his wife, forcibly took her cell phone from her hand. He was detained, interviewed by MDSO detectives, and charged after denying wrongdoing. He was transported to TGK.

Both deputies have been relieved of duty with pay.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement:

I am disappointed to learn that two of my deputies were arrested in separate domestic related incidents. Our deputies are held to the highest standards, and I expect more responsible behavior! Domestic violence has no place in our community, and seeking help is a sign of strength. Help is available, you are not alone!

