WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade County deputies were arrested on domestic-related charges in separate incidents, authorities said and one of the victims is speaking out.

Lieutenant Brian Pfeiffer, 50, who has been employed with MDSO since May 1999, was charged with second-degree robbery by strongarm at his Cutler Bay residence early Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, Pfeiffer, during a verbal dispute with his wife, forcibly took her cell phone from her hand. He was detained, interviewed by MDSO detectives, and charged after denying wrongdoing. He was transported to TGK.

Pfeiffer’s wife spoke with 7News following his arrest.

“He’s 6 feet tall, I’m 4 [feet], 9 [inches.] You don’t just twist a wrist, that is not OK,” she said. “He’s very violent, he’s very aggressive, he’s threatened to hurt me.”

She said his violent behavior was due to her wanting a divorce.

“I’ve had a very bad situation, domestically, at home with my husband. It’s been due to wanting to separate the marriage,” she said.

Pfeiffer’s wife claims the police report doesn’t document everything that happened.

“He, yesterday, threw two big bottles of coffee creamers at me, he shattered and broke furniture, glass, the garbage bin,” she said.

She said it’s been happening for awhile and the police failed to tale action sooner.

This has been happening for two years and, like I said, I call the police department and when they come, everything is a domestic dispute and nothing is done,” she said.

In another incident, Deputy Jordan Aristide, 26, employed with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office since April 2024, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the North Miami Police Department, Aristide allegedly attacked his brother at their shared home in North Miami Monday morning, grabbing him by the neck, taking him to the ground, and repeatedly punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained minor bruising and a small laceration to the neck. Witnesses intervened before police arrived, and Aristide was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

Both deputies have been relieved of duty with pay.

These are just the latest in a growing trend of deputies being arrested in the last few months.

In June, Deputy Terrance Chester was accused of hitting his partner in the head and dragging her by the hair during a domestic incident in Pompano Beach.

He faces several charges, including kidnapping, domestic violence and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement after the arrest of these two latest deputies.

I am disappointed to learn that two of my deputies were arrested in separate domestic related incidents. Our deputies are held to the highest standards, and I expect more responsible behavior! Domestic violence has no place in our community, and seeking help is a sign of strength. Help is available, you are not alone!

Pfeiffer’s wife believes she doesn’t feel supported by the sheriff’s department.

“I’ve called for help. I’ve asked, ‘Please, help me,'” she said. “No one speaks up and no one comes to help a domestic violence victim until it’s too late. I don’t want to be one of those people, I do not.”

7News has reached out to MDSO for further comment about these allegations, but have not heard back.

