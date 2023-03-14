NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two MDPD officers have been injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash. Several other people were also hurt.

A traffic alert has been issued, as police have closed several lanes of Northwest 102nd Street to 105th Street, between 16th and 22nd avenues, Tuesday afternoon, as detectives continue to investigate what happened.

A 7News camera captured a smashed up police cruiser at the scene.

According to police, they were pursuing a stolen pickup truck, and when they called for backup, the cruiser that was hit activated its sirens and began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the cruiser would end up smashing into another pickup truck that was trying to make a turn onto 103nd Street.

“Somebody ran the light, and the police, I guess, was trying to get them, and they hit her,” the victim’s boyfriend said. “She said her head hurts, her knee hurts.”

Near Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue, police took several men into custody.

The officers and the driver were taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be OK.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash with two other victims who were treated on the scene.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until police finish their investigation.

