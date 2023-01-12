SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail Roost Drive, near Southwest 107th Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured two marked MDPD cruisers with significant damage and a dark colored Volvo SUV that appeared to be involved in the crash.

According to investigators, the officers were responding to a priority call and had their emergency lights on when they crashed.

Police said the impact caused a light pole to topple.

Florida Power and Light responded and advised this is a Florida Department of Transportation light pole.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, please avoid Turnpike Southbound and Northbound access roads between Eureka Drive and Quail Roost Drive. pic.twitter.com/bc57vEqoin — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 12, 2023

Paramedics have transported the injured officers to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers have shut down Quail Roost Drive near the scene of the crash while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the Turnpike access roads in both directions between Eureka and Quail Roost drives.

