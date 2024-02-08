SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young female manatees have returned to Orlando after spending just under a month at Zoo Miami.

The move to Zoo Miami back in January aimed to help with overcrowding at manatee critical care facilities such as Zoo Tampa, Zoo Jacksonville, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Zoo Miami, well-equipped with experienced staff and volunteers, worked to ensure the manatees’ readiness for release, though they fell short on predetermined measurements and a vet exam.

However, space opened up in SeaWorld in Orlando as several manatees were released this week, providing the two females with the opportunity to continue their journey toward a release back into the wild.

In a statement, Zoo Miami expressed its ongoing dedication to the conservation of animals.

“We will continue to aid and support manatee rehabilitation and release as a part of the MRP. Zoo Miami is committed to conservation of animals in South Florida and across the globe.” Zoo Miami

