NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami-Dade County got an opportunity for relief from high gas prices with the help of two local Miami churches on Saturday afternoon.

The New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church teamed up to help drivers in need at two gas stations.

The “Blessing at the Pump” giveaways ran from 12 to 2 p.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station on Northwest 7th Avenue and 95th Street and the Mobil gas station on Northwest 17th Avenue and 94th Street.

“It’s showing that we care,” said Pastor Kelon Duke of the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. “It’s also building community. And our community is a better place, and we are a better church as our community grows.”

Drivers from neighboring communities who lined up at the stations received $25 gift cards for gas, handed out by volunteers.

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