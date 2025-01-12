MIAMI (WSVN) - Two businesses in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood were damaged after a dumpster caught fire.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on Southwest Sixth Street and 14th Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters said the flames spread to an attic space, causing a partial roof collapse in the building.

A mini market sustained most of the smoke damage and will remain closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

