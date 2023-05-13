FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A dangerous drive along U.S. 1 left two people dead in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight wreck near the entrance to a Quality Inn, just north of Card Sound Road, early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a Chevy pickup truck and a Honda sedan sideswiped each other.

A good Samaritan said he rushed to the scene of the crash and tried to help the victims amid the aftermath.

“Almost positive it was a vehicle doing a turnaround at one of those turns, and they were going extremely fast, like 70 or 80 miles an hour, it looked like,” he said. “I’m guessing they didn’t have time to stop.”

The good Samaritan said he tried to reach the victims inside the truck.

“I tried to, like, cut out the airbags to see if there was any movement, and when I first ran over there, they were moving,” he said, “and then [paramedics] did the rescue breaths on the female first, and then the other one.”

The driver and passenger inside the dark colored truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said speed was a factor in the crash.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the damaged hotel sign.

Officers shut down a northbound portion of U.S. 1 while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Police are working to notify the victims’ next of kin, as they continue their investigation.

