SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Bird Road near Southwest 88th Court, where a black Ford Expedition collided with a red Toyota Corolla.

Investigators said the Toyota was traveling east on Bird Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Southwest 88th Court, driving directly into the path of the Ford. The impact resulted in the deaths of two occupants at the scene.

Bird Road was temporarily closed as authorities conducted their investigation.

No further details about the victims or potential charges were immediately available.

