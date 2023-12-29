MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after they exchanged gunfire at an office building housing a Bank of America branch in Miami Gardens, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Second Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Miami Gardens Police, Miami-Dade Schools Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, just after 2 p.m.

Investigators said the incident happened on the fifth floor of the building, when two males got into an argument as they were going up in the elevator.

When the elevator doors opened on the fifth floor, one of the males discharged a firearm, and the other exchanged gunfire.

Fire rescue officials said one person was airlifted and the other was transported by ground to Aventura Hospital.

Police said they later succumbed to their injuries.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a person handcuffed on the ground.

Police said this was an isolated incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.