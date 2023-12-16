NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery wreck on the road left two people dead in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 172nd Street and U.S. 1, Saturday afternoon.

The victims’ car caught fire after it struck a power pole. Video shared by Only in Dade captured the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Police worked to free the trapped the occupants, but they would not survive.

Their vehicle was left charred and unrecognizable.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

