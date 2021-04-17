2 killed, 2 hospitalized after SUV slams into tree, catches fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were killed and two women were rushed to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a fiery crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive, just after 5:40 a.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video showed a line of emergency vehicles along the roadway.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the mangled SUV cordoned off by yellow tape.

Investigators said the driver was heading southbound when they crashed into a tree. Officials said the motorist may have been trying to avoid crashing into another vehicle making a turn.

An area resident said he heard several explosions right outside his home. When he realized what happened, he ran back inside called 911 and grabbed a fire extinguisher to help.

Doorbell surveillance video shows the good Samaritan running toward the burning vehicle with the fire extinguisher.

Other neighbors also tried to perform CPR on the victims until fire rescue crews arrived.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the remaining victims to Ryder Trauma Center where the other male victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said the injured women suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Back at the scene of the crash, police shut down Pine Tree Drive in both directions between 30th and 34th streets. It has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not released the victims’ identities, as they continue to investigate.

