NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two juveniles have been taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in a lake.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 1180 NW 99 St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where rescue crews surrounded the area to rescue the juveniles.

According to MDFR, three divers were in the water searching for the children.

Both were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.