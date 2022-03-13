SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two juveniles to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victims and two adults were at an unspecified location when gunfire broke out, Saturday night.

Detectives said all four of them got in a car, and as they were driving away, the juveniles were shot.

Police said they drove to the area of Southwest 224th Street and 112th Avenue, and from there, they flagged down an officer.

Additional police units and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at around 10:20 p.m.

First responders found the juveniles in the back seat of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims, whose ages have not been disclosed, to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police have not provided details about a possible shooter or shooter, as they continue to investigate.

