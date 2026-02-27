MIAMI (WSVN) - Two juvenile boys are being charged as adults, accused of the 2025 kidnapping and sexual battery of a 13-year-old girl in Miami.

Thirteen-year-old Nelson Nunez and 12-year-old Josiah Jones were charged Friday with aggravated sexual battery on a minor, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Investigators said the victim and the suspects were all neighbors at a Miami apartment complex and knew one another. located just about a block or two away from the complex were they all lived.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old girl was approached by the boys, another co-defendant and an underage witness about a block or two away from the complex as she was walking home last June.

That’s when, City of Miami Police said, Nunez and Jones dragged the victim to a nearby garden, pinned her down by her arms and legs, and filled her mouth with rocks to prevent her screams from being heard.

Detectives said the suspects then removed the teen’s pants and raped her.

Nunez and Jones stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S Glazer, Friday morning.

“You’re 12 years old?” Glazer asked Jones.

Nunez and Jones are currently held without bond in a special unit for juveniles who are charged with adult crimes.

“It’s a serious matter and complicated,” said Glazer. “You were actually indicted, we have a grand jury indictment charging you with very serious charges, you were actually indicted by a grand jury and transferred from juvenile court to adult court.”

Both juveniles are expected to appear in court Monday and have been ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim at all times.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.