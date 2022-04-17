MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami Gardens park, sending two people to the hospital, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Carol City Park, at around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to a 7News viewer, dozens of people had gathered for an Easter picnic when shots rang out.

A witness who identified herself as Silva said it seemed to come out of nowhere.

“All of a sudden, we heard a lot of shooting out here, and you see young men running away from the scene with high powerful weapons in their hand,” she said.

Paramedics airlifted one of the victims to an area hospital for treatment, and the other victim went to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not provided details about a possible shooter or shooters, as they continue to investigate.

