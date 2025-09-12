MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after an incident involving a personal watercraft near the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue said one patient was transported by ground to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, while another was taken by ground to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Details about the circumstances of the crash or the conditions of the patients were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.