2 injured in officer-involved shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are taking two people, including a police officer, to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured in a shooting in the heart of South Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Saturday night.

Investigators said both the officer and the subject involved are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

UPDATE: 1 Officer being transported to JMH. 1 Subject being transported to JMH. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020

In a tweet, police urged residents and visitors to avoid the area.

Officials have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

