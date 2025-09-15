NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured in a construction site accident in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 16300 block of Biscayne Boulevard on Monday morning.

According to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce, a construction lift malfunctioned and plummeted from the ninth floor of a residential building under construction.

A motor powering the lift reportedly blew out, causing the equipment to crash down.

One worker sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The second worker suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

