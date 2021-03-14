2 injured in 3-vehicle wrong-way crash on Turnpike in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two people to the hospital after a wrong-way wreck involving three vehicles on the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

Police said a driver in a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling against traffic on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 41st Street, when he crashed into a white Volkswagen SUV,” Sunday morning.

The impact caused the SUV to crash with another SUV.

The driver in the Dodge pickup and the driver in the Volkswagen SUV were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Both are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether or not the driver of the pickup was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

