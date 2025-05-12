MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 56th Street on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured several police vehicles in the neighborhood.

Officials said a 16-year-old teen was found in that area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said a 20-year-old man was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital in a silver car with a gunshot wound to the foot.

That 20 year old’s mother told 7News her son, Aaron, was involved in an exchange of gunfire outside their home in the area of 56th Street.

Shortly after the shooting, the mother said one of the groups took off in an white SUV that ended up on Interstate 95.

The car was headed toward the Miami Gardens area but had to pull over in the area of I-95 near 79th Street after the 16-year-old victim, who was inside the SUV, was wounded by the shooting.

The car was seen riddled with bullets with the back window completely shattered.

The 20-year-old victim is expected to be released from the hospital sometime on Monday.

