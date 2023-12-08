SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to a distress call regarding a crash involving a vehicle colliding with a structure in the Westchester neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade.

On Friday, around 8 a.m., MDFR arrived at the scene, near Southwest 92nd Avenue and 21st Terrace, where a vehicle reportedly struck a house, resulting in a call for assistance.

Live video footage from the scene showed the severity of the damage: several cars involved in the crash were demolished and the car that appeared to have caused all the damage flipped on its side.

Authorities surrounded the overturned vehicle as they appeared to be attempting an extraction. It remains unclear why officials surrounded the overturned car.

A police helicopter was also on the scene. It is unclear if this was a crime scene before the collision.

Officials have confirmed that two people needed to be trauma alerted to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash and the conditions of those involved are currently under investigation by authorities.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.