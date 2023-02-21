MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to a crash in Miami Gardens.

Just after 8 a.m., a Miami Gardens police car was involved in a collision with another car that occurred on Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 44th Avenue, Tuesday.

Video footage showed a person getting pulled out of a vehicle and placed in an ambulance.

The police officer was airlifted to the hospital.

