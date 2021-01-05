2 injured after car crashes into bus bench in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus bench got bashed in Miami Gardens leaving two people seriously hurt.

Crews rushed to the scene Tuesday morning near Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue after a car crashed right into the bench.

The two people involved were airlifted from the scene and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.