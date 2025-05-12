MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 56th Street on Monday afternoon.

Investigation reveals that there was a dispute between two groups in the area moments before gunshots were fired. As a result, two young men from opposite groups were struck by the gunfire.

“It was loud. It was very loud. Boom, boom, boom,” said a woman.

7Skyforce captured several police vehicles in the neighborhood and bullet casings on the floor as detectives combed the area for clues.

“We heard shots, and I just jumped up out of the bed to make sure that my kids were good. My 4-year-old, he thought it was firecrackers because that’s the first thing he said, ‘Oh, Mommy, I hear the firecrackers,’ but no. My 13-year-old, of course she knows; she’s old enough. She knows to get on the ground,” said a woman.

A vehicle riddled with bullets, with the back window completely shattered, fled the scene but became disabled on I-95 near 79th Street. Officials said a 16-year-old was inside the SUV and suffering from a gunshot wound, prompting someone inside to call 911.

“It’s going to be a white Durango on the right shoulder,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“We have a patient who got shot. Northbound I-95 to 79th Street,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

At the same time, detectives said a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center by a family member in a silver Nissan.

That 20-year-old’s mother told 7News her son, Aaron, was involved in an exchange of gunfire outside their home in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 56th Street.

A mother, who lives in the area, said she feels the pain of the parents as she went through something similar.

“I’ve gone through that before with my oldest son. He was 16 when he first got shot four years ago. 12 bullets, but he survived by the grace of God,” said the woman. “That’s sad. Very sad.”

Her message to other parents:

“Just stay on your children and monitor them and make sure all is well with them,” she said.

According to family, the 20-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital and will be OK. The 16-year-old remains hospitalized but is expected to be OK as well.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

