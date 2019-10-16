2 injured, 1 detained after shooting at SW Miami-Dade apartment complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade left a man and a woman injured.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 200th Street and 110th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman was shot in the elbow.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition. The woman was treated at the scene.

7News cameras captured police officers appearing to focus on a yellow building at the complex.

Tanevera Watson said she drove to the scene after a family member called her to tell her that it was her daughter who had been shot. She had been unable to get in touch with her.

“She told me it was a shootout. Someone called her to notify me,” said Watson. “My mind is all over the place. I can’t even think straight at the moment. I’m just trying to make sure she’s OK … As a parent, we see this every day in the neighborhood, but to get a call saying it’s your child?”

Officers have roped off the entire lot and shut down Southwest 200th Street west of U.S. 1 as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.