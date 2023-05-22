NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was on his way to a routine call when he crashed into a truck with a family of four inside. Two people, including the officer, are now in recovery after the collision.

According to officials, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northwest 167th Street and 67th Avenue after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser in front of a fire station.

Live video footage showed the damage to the cars; a truck could be seen with a completely demolished front end and the police vehicle had its driver-side doors smashed in.

The police cruiser was so badly banged up that crews had to cut the door off to get the officer out.

Once the officer was extricated from the cruiser, he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he was in stable condition. Nurses were able to discharge him just hours later.

Police said a family of four, two minors and two adults, was inside the truck. Although one person from the truck was transported to the hospital, no other injuries were reported.

The cleanup led to several surrounding streets being closed off to traffic, but have since been reopened.

Traffic investigators are now investigating what led up to the crash.

