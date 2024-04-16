MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing happened in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Medley Police arrived at the scene near Northwest 88th Street and 87th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a dump truck that was parked on the scene. Police are also investigating a vehicle that was nearby.

According to police, the dump truck was in the middle of the road, which sparked a hazard. Once police arrived at the scene, they noticed that the driver of the dump truck had a single gunshot wound to the face.

When officers attempted to render aid to the driver, someone nearby flagged them and told them that another victim was suffering from a stab wound.

One of the victims was airlifted to an area hospital, while the second victim was transported by ground.

The two patients are in stable condition.

What led up to the situation is under investigation.

