MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a domestic stabbing incident in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue in reference to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, units located two adult females suffering from stabbing wounds.

“There was some sort of domestic violence incident at this location,” said Miami Police Cpt. Freddie Cruz.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and immediately transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in serious condition.

The suspect, who has since been placed in police custody, has been accused of stabbing their mother and grandmother. Their charges remain unclear.

Detectives are looking at the building’s surveillance video to see if it captured any part of the stabbing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear.

“This is the time where we’re asking the community to come forward. If somebody heard or saw or know something, come forward, help us out so we make sure we can close this case and charge this person adequately,” said Cruz.

The identities of the victims or subject remains unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

