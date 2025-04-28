MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a domestic stabbing incident in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue in reference to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, units located two adult females suffering from stabbing wounds.

“There was some sort of domestic violence incident at this location,” said Miami Police Cpt. Freddie Cruz.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and immediately transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in serious condition.

Detectives said 21-year-old Camron Yarber stabbed his mother in the head and his grandmother in the head and face.

Yarber, who is in police custody, has been accused of stabbing their mother and grandmother. Detectives said that for some reason, he accused his mother of not being his biological mother and went after her with a kitchen knife.

When his grandmother tried to help, he turned against her as well.

The knife was found in the elevator when Yarber tried to get away. Officers found him across the street.

Detectives are looking at the building’s surveillance video to see if it captured any part of the stabbing. They are also speaking to neighbors to piece together the incident.

“This is the time where we’re asking the community to come forward. If somebody heard or saw or know something, come forward, help us out so we make sure we can close this case and charge this person adequately,” said Cruz.

The identities of the victims remains unknown.

Yarber is facing two counts of attempted murder, which is a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.