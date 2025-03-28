SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken into custody after a shoplifting incident at Dolphin Mall ended in a foot pursuit that sent a Sweetwater Police officer to the hospital.

Sweetwater Police units responded to the shopping center after, they said, a man and a woman shoplifted at a store, Thursday afternoon.

The woman was quickly caught, while the man fled on foot, investigators said.

During the foot pursuit, officials said, the officer had to jump a fence, and that’s when he fractured his ankle.

The officer was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. for treatment

The male subject was ultimately located and taken into custody.

