MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody, including a pregnant woman, after a pursuit eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway came to an end in Miami.

7News cameras captured Miami Fire Rescue crews putting a woman in the back of an ambulance near Northwest 17th Avenue, late Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pursuit stemmed from a shooting in Florida City.

Eastbound traffic along the expressway is expected to be tied up for some time, so drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

