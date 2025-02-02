CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody in connection with a burglary in a Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coral Gables Police responded to the scene of the break-in along Coral Way, near Columbus Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured officers investigating around a white pickup truck, while K-9s searched the surrounding area.

Evidence bags, including items that resembled high-end merchandise, were also seen on the ground.

As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether police made any arrests.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.