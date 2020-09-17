2 in custody after pursuit of stolen SUV with child inside ends in bailout

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man and a woman into custody after a chase involving a stolen SUV with a child inside led to them to bail out of the vehicle in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as officers apprehended the subjects along Northwest 27th Avenue and 164th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the Land Rover in question had been stolen earlier in Miami Beach.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a girl. She was not hurt.

It remains unclear what charges the man and woman will face.

