SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody.

7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on Southwest 72nd Avenue, near 82nd Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officers were seen escorting the duo out in handcuffs after they found the subjects hiding in the garage..

“It’s crazy, bro. This is crazy,” said a witness.

The wild chain of events started when Miami-Dade Police’s Aviation Unit picked up the subjects’ car as stolen earlier in the day.

When officers ran the tags, investigators said, they found it was also connected to multiple past shootings.

Police in Miami Beach tried to stop the car first, but had no luck.

Miami-Dade Police units eventually caught up to it near Dadeland Mall.

“It was just like cops coming down all through the back,” said witness Carolina Alvarez.

The subject behind the wheel of the car eventually drove into the parking garage, dumped the vehicle and hid in the building..

“They had to block this down and then, coming from this way, all the cops came with all their full gear and everything,” said Alvarez.

Police had the building closed down for hours as they searched inside, and a helicopter provided assistance from above.

Residents came home to discover they were not being allowed inside.

“I was told to leave. There were a bunch of guys with rifles,” said a resident.

Cellphone video captured the handcuffed subjects by the pool area before they were brought down and taken away.

As of late Saturday night, police have not released the subjects’ names. It’s unclear what charges they could possibly face.

