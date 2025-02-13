NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in custody following a pursuit that led to a bailout on Interstate 95, causing multiple crashes and major traffic disruptions in North Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, were pursuing a black Nissan Altima that was possibly involved in a shooting in West Park on Southwest 19th Street.

Broward County followed a black Nissan automobile into Dade County,” said 7Skyforce Reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The car led deputies on a pursuit along the southbound lanes of I-95 until they decided to bail out of the vehicle and make a run for it.

A man and a woman exited the vehicle and ran across several lanes of traffic near I-95 and Northwest 151st Street, according to Rayburn.

“The people in the vehicle: an adult male and female both bailed out of the vehicle and ran across a construction area at 151 Street and I-95,” said Rayburn.

The woman was quickly caught and taken into custody while the man ran into a nearby neighborhood in an attempt to evade deputies.

After a quick search by air and ground, deputies found the man at a house off Northwest 7th Avenue.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies said no victims have been found in the initial West Park call.

Along the way of the police pursuit, at least four to five vehicles were involved in crashes, with five lanes of I-95 blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

All impacted lanes on I-95 have since been re-opened.

